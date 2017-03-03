Deal: Nintendo Switch Pro Controller already discounted to just £54.99

If you’re eyeing up a Nintendo Switch, we’ve found a great deal on the compatible Switch Pro Controller.

Grainger Games is selling the Nintendo Switch Pro Controller for a bargain price of just £54.99 – and there’s still stock remaining.

It’s by far the cheapest price we’ve been able to find the controller online. For instance, Nintendo is selling the controller on Amazon UK for £64.47, while a couple of other third-party retailers have dropped as low as £58.43.

The Pro Controller is intended for Switch owners who want to take their gaming a little more seriously. It includes many of the features found in the Joy-Con controllers, like motion controls, HD rumble, and built-in Amiibo functionality.

Buy Now: Nintendo Switch Pro Controller at GG for £54.99

The Nintendo Switch only launched today, March 3, so we’ve not had much time to play with it – that’s why we don’t have a final review score yet.

Still, so far we’ve found that battery life has generally fallen in line with Nintendo’s "three-hour” claim, and we’ve been generally impressed with performance. Particularly popular with Games Editor Brett Phipps’ is his ability to now play premium Nintendo titles from the comfort of the toilet seat.

Related: Nintendo Switch vs PS4 vs Xbox One

On Amazon, where the Pro Controller is more expensive, Nintendo’s premium joypad has a 5/5 score based on one single review. That’s obviously not much to go on, but the reviewer (ranked as a top 500 reviewer on Amazon) seems reasonably enamoured with the controller: “This product is the best controller Nintendo has designed since the Wavebird."

Buy Now: Nintendo Switch Pro Controller at GG for £54.99

Watch: Nintendo Switch: Review-in-progress

Have you spotted any great tech deals recently? Let us know in the comments.