Deal: MSI GeForce GTX 1080 with a free game for just £399

If you’re looking to upgrade your rig, or build a brand a new gaming PC, this is a deal you’ll definitely want to consider.

Novatech has a great offer on MSI’s take on the Nvidia GeForce GTX 1080 that will save you a shedload of cash.

Currently, Novatech is selling the MSI GeForce GTX 1080 Aero OC 8GB GDDR5X Graphics Card for £442.98, which isn’t a bad price in itself.

However, there’s a cashback promotion on that’ll see £43 refunded to you if you purchase the graphics card between April 14, 2017 and May 14, 2017. All you have to do is fill in the following claims form:

Click here for cashback deal

Of course, you’ll need to actually buy the card too:

Buy Now: MSI GeForce GTX 1080 for £399 – with cashback

This deal means you’ll be paying just £399 for a card that usually retails for around £470. That’s not bad, considering when we first reviewed the card last year, it cost £620.

But it gets even better, because Nvidia is also running a separate promotion that can also be applied to the purchase. If you buy the card through Novatech, head into the special offer drop-down menu and choose either For Honor or Tom Clancy’s Ghost Recon Wildlands. You’ll get either one of the games entirely free of charge as a digital download.

Claim a free copy of For Honor with your purchase

The MSI GeForce GTX 1080 Aero OC features 8GB of GDDR5X RAM, a 1632MHz clock-rate (or 1771MHz boosted), 2560 CUDA cores, and plenty of connection options, including DVI-D, HDMI, and three DisplayPorts.

It’s also a VR-ready card which means you’ll be able to power a HTC Vive or Oculus Rift virtual reality headset – assuming you have the requisite gaming system to go with the card, mind.

And to top it all off, there’s a three-year warranty included with every purchase.

Buy Now: MSI GeForce GTX 1080 for £399 – with cashback

We gave the Nvidia GeForce GTX 1080 a 4.5/5 score in our review, praising the card’s fantastic performance, great design, and high overclockability.

“The GTX 1080 has lived up to its billing in terms of basic performance, which is encouraging when you consider that many of its features can’t even be used yet by the average consumer.”

“In raw performance terms, it’s a huge step up from the previous-generation GTX 980, although at this point the two are barely comparable due to the huge price and performance gulf.”

“The 1080 represents good value, even if the price is higher than the previous generation. This is (nearly) gaming perfected."

Buy Now: MSI GeForce GTX 1080 for £399 – with cashback

Related: Best gaming PC

Have you spotted any great tech deals recently? Let us know in the comments.