Deal: MSI GeForce GTX 1060 graphics card now just £209

Looking to build a new gaming PC, and hoping to maximise your value for money? Check out this deal.

Novatech is selling the MSI’s take on the Nvidia GeForce GTX 1060 graphics card for a bargain price of £209.98. That’s impressive considering the card usually retails at anywhere between £239 and £279.

This card features 6GB of GDDR5 VRAM, 1,280 CUDA cores, a clock speed of 1,544MHz (1,759MHz boosted), as well as support for DVI-D, HDMI, and Display Port connections. It’s also VR ready, will blow Full HD gaming to smithereens, and boasts a generous three-year warranty.

Buy Now: MSI GeForce GTX 1060 at Novatech for £209.98

We gave the Nvidia GeForce GTX 1060 a 4/5 score in our review, praising the card’s excellent Full HD and 1440p performance, quiet running, and incredibly low power consumption. Here’s our verdict:

“The GTX 1060 is an undeniably great graphics card, offering plenty of potential for overclocking while also being a capable performer in VR. If you’re looking to spend over £220 on a graphics card then it’s a good choice – but it isn’t a complete no-brainer. The AMD Radeon RX 480 has 2GB more memory than the GTX 1060 for a little less cash, although its overall performance is slightly slower."

For contrast, Amazon’s best price on this graphics card is £270.48. This particular model doesn’t have any reviews on Amazon, but the similar (and £6 more expensive) ‘Armor’ variant has a 4.4/5 score based on 268 user reviews. Users wrote:

“For the money, this card is fantastic.”

“Extremely happy with this card. I think it will do me just fine when I buy my 4K monitor as I’m happy to bring down a couple of settings to get over 60fps. Incredibly quiet, incredibly powerful, and incredibly efficient.”

“Amazing card with flawless performance. The card runs most applications and games without issues on full graphics out of the box with no overclocking. Highly recommend this card to gamers.”

Watch: Nvidia GeForce GTX 1060 review

Have you spotted any great tech deals recently? Let us know in the comments.