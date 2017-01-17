Deal: Google’s Daydream View VR headset is heavily discounted right now

Google has taken the surprise step of dropping the price of its mobile VR Daydream View headset from $79 to $49, for a limited time in the United States.

The lofty upgrade on Google Cardboard went on sale alongside the Pixel and Pixel XL phones back in October.

Given those two handsets, as well as the Moto Z, are the only Daydream-ready devices available to buy right now, Google may not be seeing too much demand for Daydream View.

Of course, business is sure to pick up when the supporting devices announced recently (Huawei’s Mate 9 Pro, ZTE’s Axon 7, and Asus’ ZenFone AR) are released, as well as those being announced at MWC and shortly thereafter.

Given the limited number of people for whom Daydream is a worthwhile purchase, it is slightly surprising Google did not choose to follow Samsung’s tactic of giving away the Gear VR with the purchase of a flagship device.

By gifting Daydream View with Pixel phone purchases, it would have served as an incentive to buy a handset, while also placing the fledgling VR platform in many more hands.

Google’s current discount lasts until February 25, which is ironically the day before MWC 2017, where a slew of Daydream-ready Android devices are likely to be announced.

Unfortunately the Daydream View headset remains full price at £69 in the UK.

