Deal: Gigabyte Radeon RX 480 graphics card now just £159

Building your own gaming PC, but don’t want to break the bank? Check out this decent graphics card deal.

Overclockers UK is selling Gigabyte’s take on the AMD Radeon RX 480 graphics card for a bargain price of £158.99, which is a fair whack lower than the usual price of £180. This is the cheapest price we could find this card for, and considering the fact that OCUK is a fairly reputable vendor, we’re happy to recommend this deal.

The Gigabyte Radeon RX 480 features a core clock speed of 1,202MHz, a boosted clock speed of 1,290MHz, 4GB of 7,000MHz GDDR5 memory, and comes with a three-year warranty.

Buy Now: Gigabyte Radeon RX 480 (4GB) at OCUK for £158.99

We gave the AMD Radeon RX 480 a respectable 4.5/5 score, praising the cards excellent performance and great value for money – especially considering the fact that it’s a VR-ready GPU. Here’s our verdict:

“With excellent Full HD performance and decent 1440p frame rates as well, the RX 480 is an attractive proposition."

On Amazon, the Gigabyte Radeon RX 480 has a 3/5 score based on five user reviews (at a price of £180). Some users complained about poor cooling, while another reviewer praised the card, writing: “Great card and bang for your buck.”

Have you spotted any great tech deals recently? Let us know in the comments.