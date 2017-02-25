Deal: Get Xbox One S with Minecraft for just £199

Attention, gamers! If you’ve been waiting to upgrade to the Xbox One S, now might be the perfect time.

Currys has a cracking deal on Microsoft’s latest video gaming console, offering the Xbox One S with the Minecraft Favourites Collection and an Xbox Wireless Controller for just £199.99 – that’s a saving of £97.99 on the raw R.R.P.

The Xbox One S features a UHD Blu-ray player, support for HDR 10, 4K Ultra HD games upscaling, HDR gaming compatibility, a HDMI 2.0 connection, and 500GB of storage

We gave the Xbox One S a respectable 4/5 score in our review, praising the console’s small size, 4K game upscaling, built-in 4K Blu-ray player, and the improved grippy controller. Here’s our verdict:

“The Xbox One S is far better than the original Xbox One, with improvements on every front. It’s smaller, it’s prettier, and it includes a greater number of features. Sure, the gaming element is almost unchanged, but HDR gaming compatibility means at least a degree of future-proofing. Then there’s the 4K output: although it’s upscaled rather than native, right now this is the best you’ll get from a console."

The Xbox One S currently retails at £225 on Amazon, and has a 4.3/5 score based on 15 user reviews. Users wrote:

“Overall very pleased with this purchase, not just the gaming but the whole entertainment package that it offers.”

“Much improved version over the previous one.”

“Great item, works perfectly."

Have you spotted any great tech deals recently? Let us know in the comments.