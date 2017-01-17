Deal: Get this 55-inch 4K HDR TV for just £549

If you’re still flush with cash after Christmas, maybe it’s time you bought yourself a nice 4K TV.

Lucky for you, Richer Sounds has discounted the 55-inch Hisense 55M5500 4K Ultra HD HDR Smart LED TV, bringing the price down from £599 to just £549 – that’s a £50 saving.

This television has a 55-inch screen with a 4K Ultra HD resolution – that’s 3,840 x 2,160 pixels. It also supports High Dynamic Range content, and comes with built-in Freeview HD. Other perks include four HDMI ports, three USB sockets, and access to media apps, including BBC iPlayer.

We haven’t reviewed this specific TV, but we’ve reviewed the very similar 65-inch Hisense H65M7000, scoring it 4/5. We praised the television’s excellent value for money, impressive 4K, effective HDR, and plenty more too. Here’s our verdict:

“While the Hisense H65M7000 is not a UHD Premium TV, it does remarkably well for the money. It’s capable of showing off the 4K and HDR difference, and that goes a long way to making it seem great value. If you’re the owner of an older HD TV and you’re looking to step up without spending a fortune, you could do a lot worse than this.”

On Richer Sounds, the Hisense 55M5500 has a 4.4/5 score based on 10 user reviews. Users wrote:

“Really nice TV, has all the features I was looking for. It ticked all my boxes and more. Excellent TV, well worth the money.”

“Have owned for around six weeks. Visually an excellent TV for the money – easily competes with TVs costing many hundreds more. Picture is crisp, minimal blurring. Hard to fault. Average sound but no better/worse than any other thin TV.”

“Setup was simple. The menu is unfussy but offers plenty of scope for tinkering. Menu is fast and responsive. The image through TiVo on HD is excellent, the SD images are acceptable and certainly now unwatchable. Viewing UHD on Netflix is superb.”

Have you spotted any great tech deals recently? Let us know in the comments.