Deal: Get an Amazon Echo smart speaker for just £125

Amazon’s Alexa digital assistant is smarter than ever, so now’s the perfect time to buy an Amazon Echo smart speaker – and a discount won’t hurt either.

Amazon has discounted the ‘Certified Refurbished’ version of the Amazon Echo, bringing the price down from £139.99 to just £124.99. That’s much cheaper than Amazon’s usual price of £149.99 for an Amazon Echo.

Of course, it’s important to remember that ‘Certified Refurbished’ means that the device has already been used by someone else – but Amazon makes sure it’s basically as good as new before selling it again.

Here’s Amazon’s description of a Certified Refurbished device:

“A certified refurbished Amazon Device is a pre-owned device that has been refurbished and tested to look and work like new. The device is then certified and given a new 1-year warranty.”

Buy Now: Amazon Echo (CR) at Amazon UK for £124.99

The Amazon Echo is a smart speaker that features Amazon’s digital assistant, Alexa. Using your voice, you can ask Alexa to do loads of different things, including playing music, answering questions, reading audiobooks, detailing the news and weather, and even controlling compatible smart home gadgets.

Alexa is always getting smarter too, because third-party companies regularly add new functionalities called ‘Skills’. For example, the Uber Skill lets you call a taxi using your voice, while the Dominos skill lets you order a pizza.

We gave the Amazon Echo a 4/5 score in our review, praising the speaker’s attractive design, easy setup, versatile (and ever-growing) Skills selection, good voice recognition, and impressive smart home voice control functionality.

Here’s what our reviewer wrote:

"TrustedReviews was lucky enough to be sent an Echo to review. Only a few hours of testing and I had decided that I had to order one for myself."

Buy Now: Amazon Echo (CR) at Amazon UK for £124.99

"It’s now part of my house, controlling all the lights and other smart devices. I’ve found the shopping list and to-do list particularly useful for when you remember something you have to buy or do, and then normally completely forget about it."

"The Amazon Echo has completely replaced the radio in my kitchen and is a great way of controlling a number of different systems. If you like gadgets and have a Spotify account then it’s the best device ever. And it’s improving all the time as stuff is added to it. There are a lot of great US-based skills that haven’t been made for the UK yet, and when they do Alexa will get even better."

"Alexa isn’t quite Jarvis from Iron Man yet, but I have no doubt that she’s on the way there. The original iPhone changed how we interact with technology, allowing us to control devices with apps via a screen and clean UI, and now Alexa promises to do the same for devices with Wi-Fi – but this time using voice."

Buy Now: Amazon Echo (CR) at Amazon UK for £124.99

Have you spotted any great tech deals recently? Let us know in the comments.