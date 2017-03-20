Deal: Get Amazon Echo at John Lewis for just £134.95

Ready to bring artificial intelligence into your home? This Amazon Echo deal could be perfect for you.

John Lewis is selling the Amazon Echo for a bargain price of £134.95, which is £15 down on the R.R.P of £149.99 – and marginally cheaper than Amazon’s own price for the smart speaker.

The Amazon Echo is a voice-controller smart speaker with an integrated ‘Alexa’ AI, and features a built-in speaker, a slim, cylindrical design, voice activation, and access to a range of content from third-party providers. You’ll also get a two-year guarantee courtesy of John Lewis.

Buy Now: Amazon Echo at John Lewis for £134.95

We gave the Amazon Echo a 4/5 score in our review, praising the speaker’s attractive design, easy setup, versatile selection of skills, and good (and ever-improving) voice recognition. Here’s our verdict:

"Alexa isn’t quite Jarvis from Iron Man yet, but I have no doubt that she’s on the way there. The original iPhone changed how we interact with technology, allowing us to control devices with apps via a screen and clean UI, and now Alexa promises to do the same for devices with Wi-Fi – but this time using voice.”

Buy Now: Amazon Echo at John Lewis for £134.95

On Amazon (where the Echo is retailing for £0.05 more than at John Lewis), the Echo has a 4.2/5 score based on 6,868 user reviews. Users wrote:

“I purchased this device for my father-in-law who is blind and it has given him a great way of accessing the internet and listening to music. he loves a quiz and he enjoys the quiz skills I have enabled on his Echo.”

“Overall, I think my Alexa is a wonderful device and worth every penny. This may only be the beginnings of true Artificial Intelligence but it is a very good start. Well done Amazon.”

“I bought the Amazon Echo out of curiosity; four months later and I wouldn’t be without it. This great little piece of kit just keeps getting better and better. Definitely one of the best purchases I’ve made."

Buy Now: Amazon Echo at John Lewis for £134.95

Related: Best Alexa skills

Have you spotted any great tech deals recently? Let us know in the comments.