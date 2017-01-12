Trending:

DEAL: Get a PS4 Slim with a load of Star Wars extras for £200

PS4 Slim

Looking to get into some gaming action to overcome the January blues? Might we direct your attention to this attractive deal over at ebay...

Right now you can pick up a new PS4 Slim console along with Lego Star Wars and Star Wars: The Force Awakens on Blu-ray for a very reasonable £199.99.

That's the 500GB model, which comes with a Dualshock controller, along with all the Star Wars extras you'll need to tide you over until the next movie comes out.

GET DEAL: PS4 (Slim) with Lego Star Wars and The Force Awakens for £200 at ebay

It's a deal worth checking out, especially considering the seller in question usually sells the bundle for £309.85, so you're saving 35%.

On top of the, the console by itself usually retails for around £259, which means you're making a saving even without the Star Wars extras.

Lego Star Wars: The Force Awakens

The new PS4 Slim is now the standard version of the PS4 console, and comes with a newly refined design and better energy efficiency.

It's also a lot quieter than the previous PS4 model, and comes with all the capabilities of its predecessor in a slimmed-down form factor.

And if you're not yet familiar with Lego Star Wars: The Force Awakens, this is the perfect opportunity to experience the new puzzle and combat mechanics that this latest Lego Star Wars title brings with it.

The game earned a solid 8/10 in our review, for its slick gameplay, brilliant flying sequences, and fantastic humour, so why not give it a go?

WATCH: PS4 Slim review

Let us know if you go for the deal in the comments.

