Deal: Get a Google Home, Chromecast and 3/mo free music for just £119

The Google Home speaker is now available in the UK and it’s already lining up as a pretty solid competitor to the Amazon Echo.

One of the Google Assistant-powered gadget’s snazziest features is undoubtedly its ability to pair with the Google Chromecast for voice-controlled Netflix and YouTube playback.

If you own neither, Curry’s is giving you the chance to pick up both for less than the current RRP of the Google Home.

By selecting this bundle and using the code SMARTHOME10 at checkout, you can get the combo, plus three months of free Google Play music access for £119.00.

DEAL: Buy Google Home, and Chromecast bundle for £119 @ Curry's

The bundle even includes free next-day UK delivery.

Google Home continues to improve at a rapid rate as it seeks to reel in Amazon and Alex’s lead in the sector.

This week it added over five million recipes with on-demand step-by-step instructions from some of the web’s best cooking portals.

Earlier this month, the firm also introduced multi-account support with individual voice recognition and customised responses for up to six members of the household.

Is Google Home finally matching up to the Amazon Echo? Share your thoughts in the comments section below.