Deal: Get 55-inch Hisense 4K HDR TV for just £620

We love a good TV bargain here at TrustedReviews, and this latest saving is one you should definitely consider.

Crampton & Moore has discounted the Hisense H55M7000 55-inch Smart 4K ULED HDR TV by £78.90, bringing the price down from £699 to just £620.19.

This TV features a 55-inch screen, support for High Dynamic Range content, smart apps like Netflix, BBC iPlayer, and Amazon Video, plus built-in Freeview HD.

Buy Now: Hisense H55M7000 TV at C&M for £620.10

We haven’t reviewed this exact television, but we’ve the slightly larger 65-inch model – the Hisense H65M7000. We gave it a respectable 4/5 score, praising its excellent value for money, impressive 4K, effective HDR, good lighting uniformity, deep blacks for an LCD, and abundance of connections.

Here’s our verdict:

“While the Hisense H65M7000 is not a UHD Premium TV< it does remarkably well for the money. It’s capable of showing off the 4K and HDR difference, and that goes a long way to making it seem great value. If you’re the owner of an older HD TV and you’re looking to step up without spending a fortune, you could do a lot worse than this."

Buy Now: Hisense H55M7000 TV at C&M for £620.10

On the Hisense store, the Hisense H55M7000 has a 4.5/5 score based on 32 user reviews. Users wrote:

“I bought this TV in December and I am just blown away by the picture, and the sound is fantastic.”

“This TV is amazing quality and amazing value for money. With not only 4K HDR content looking amazing, but upscaled 1080p content looking stunning. The TV is well-built with an understated but classy looking design. The OS is simple but effective, doing everything you need.”

“Incredible value for money screen. Super looks which put to shame some of the more established brands. Picture looks great, but it does take a bit of fiddling in the more advanced colour menus to get things spot on."

Buy Now: Hisense H55M7000 TV at C&M for £620.10

Related: Best TV 2017

Watch: TV Buying Guide

Have you spotted any great tech deals recently? Let us know in the comments.