Deal: Awesome Sony SRS-XB3 portable speaker now just £68

Summer is nearly here, so now is a great to invest in a decent portable speaker – and a getting a good deal won’t hurt either.

Amazon is selling the Sony SRS-XB3 portable speaker for a bargain price of just £67.99, which is far below our review price os £89, and well below the original £130 recommended retail price.

The Sony SRS-XB3 features extra bass for a deep and punchy sound, one-touch listening with NFC and Bluetooth connectivity, and a decent 24-hour battery life. It’s also water-resistant, so you don’t need to worry about getting it wet during a poolside jam session.

Buy Now: Sony SRS-XB3 portable speaker at Amazon for £67.99

We gave the Sony SRS-XB3 portable speaker a respectable 4/5 score in our review, praising its water-resistant design, loudness, and good value for money. Here’s our verdict:

"At £130, the Sony SRS-XB3 is only a fair buy. However, it’s far more attractive at the £90 for which it can be had at the time of review. At this price its main competition is the Jam Heavy Metal, a speaker with less power, bulk, battery life and ruggedness, but greater treble detail, an all-round cleaner sound and still excellent top volume."

"The UE Boom 2 is also a significant rival, offering water-resistance and a similar, hardwearing plastic style. That speaker has many fans but I’d likely pick the Sony SRS-XB3 over it for being cheaper and sounding less strained at high volumes.”

"A super-powerful and portable – if not always subtle – wireless speaker."

Buy Now: Sony SRS-XB3 portable speaker at Amazon for £67.99

On Amazon, the Sony SRS-XB3 portable speaker has a 4.7/5 score based on 78 user reviews. Users wrote:

“Just a cracking little Bluetooth speaker. Connected first time to my iPhone 7 Plus; sounds great and feels like quality.”

“Great that you can use it as a speaker phone for the iPhone – very handy. Also, if you have more than one, you can connect them together – great for parties, spaced around the house. Bottom line, I would recommend it!”

“I was surprised at this speaker’s maximum volume as I compared it to a larger speaker I already one, which is three times the size, and I was not disappointed with it to say the least."

Buy Now: Sony SRS-XB3 portable speaker at Amazon for £67.99

Related: Best headphones

Have you spotted any great tech deals recently? Let us know in the comments.