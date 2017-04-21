Deal: Audio Technica’s Audiophile ATH-AD500X headphones now just £89

Eyeing up a new pair of headphones? We’ve spotted a great deal on a popular pair of Audio Technica cans.

Currys PC World is selling the Audio Technica Audiophile ATH-AD500X headphones in black for just £89.97. That’s £29.03 less than the retailer’s usual price of £119.

Buy Now: Audio Technica ATH-AD500X Headphones at Currys for £89.97

These over-ear headphones feature a lightweight aluminium mesh design and large 53mm open-air dynamic drivers. There’s a 3D wing support system that automatically adjusts to your head shape and size, and you’ll also get a 3-metre cable for additional listening flexibility.

This is the cheapest price we’ve been able to find these headphones retailing at. For comparison, Argos is selling them at £99.99, while Superfi is charging £139.

We haven’t reviewed this particular pair of headphones, so we can’t vouch for their quality. However, Audio Technica headphones have typically scored highly with us in the past, generally bagging scores of around 4/5.

For instance, we recently awarded the slightly more expensive Audio Technica ATH-M50x headphones a 4.5/5. And last year, we gave the Audio Technica ATH MSR7 headphones a 4.5/5 score too.

On Currys, the ATH-AD500X headphones have a 9.5/10 score based on two reviews. One user wrote: “Overall quality from a maker I have always liked.”

And on John Lewis, where the headphones also cost £89.97, the rating is 4.2/5 based on five user reviews. Users wrote:

“They sound amazing. Might even get an amplifier and see how far they can go before getting distorted, because straight out my PC, phone, or any other 3.5 device I’ve tested it so far, you can easily max it out without getting any peak or distortion or clipping or anything.”

“I use these as part of my mixing process when producing music. I find that an open-back headphone provides a more natural environment in which to judge the balance of the mix. By design these phones are not bass flattering, but that is exactly what the intention is, so I do not view that as negative. I use closed-back Sennheiser and AKGs phones for bass response scrutiny.”

"I simply cannot put it into words how much I fell in love with these pair of cans. As I write this review I am listening to Diana Krall - it's out of this world. So light and airy, huge soundstage and so comfortable feeling to wear them. This is a 5-star product."

Have you spotted any great tech deals recently? Let us know in the comments.