Deal: Asus Radeon RX 480 graphics card for under £185

If you’re building a gaming PC on a tight budget, the AMD Radeon RX 480 is no bad pick.

Better still, OneStop PCShop is selling Asus’ take on the graphics card for a budget price of just £183.72.

This is by far the cheapest we’ve been able to find this card. For comparison, Amazon is selling the same card for over £260. And variously branded RX 480 cards tend to sell between £214 and £230 at the cheapest locations – retailers including OCUK, Scan, and Laptops Direct.

The RX 480 is based on AMD’s GCN 4 ‘Polaris’ architecture, and comes with 8GB of GDDR5 memory built in, a base clock speed of 1,120MHz, and 2,304 stream processor.

Buy Now: Asus RX 480 graphics card at OSPS for £183.72

We gave AMD’s Radeon RX 480 a 4.5/5 score in our review, raising its excellent 1080p performance, decent 1440p performance, and the fact that it was the cheapest VR-ready GPU at the time of review. Here’s our verdict:

“The Radeon RX 480 is the card to buy for Full HD gaming right now, but the cheaper RX 470 and GTX 1050Ti are hot on its heels."

On Amazon, the Asus Radeon RX 480 has a 5/5 score based on seven user reviews. Users wrote:

“This is a fantastic graphics card. Don’t get me wrong, the GTX 1080 is by far the most superior graphics card on the market, but for the price, this card hands-down beats it. I love AMD, always have done and always will. I promise that with a good gaming setup, this card will not let you down.”

“Stunning performance and great looking card with its lighting effects. AMD has delivered a great GPU capable of playing everything I throw at it at ultra settings.”

“A great card – does everything I need often above and beyond. An amazing card for the money, would definitely recommend."

Have you spotted any great tech deals recently? Let us know in the comments.