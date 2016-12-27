Deal: Apple Watch Series 1 and Sport models fall below £200

Apple recently announced it would begin selling refurbished Apple Watch models, knocking a few bucks off the price. Unfortunately, it didn’t extend the courtesy to the UK store.

Fret not though. If you're on the lookout for a hefty discount, Argos has you covered in the post-Christmas sales.

The catalogue store is offering an Apple Watch Series 1 Sport for £199 right now, which is a £60 discount on the RRP.

DEAL: Buy an Apple Watch for under £200 at Argos now

There’s a range of colours available, but you are restricted to the 38mm model.

If you’re requiring the 42mm face, you’ll need to splash out upwards of £249 for a Series 1 or Sport model, which is still an excellent saving of £50.

This is the cheapest we’ve seen a new Apple Watch at a major UK retailer

While it’s a probably a mental thing as much as anything, the price dropping below £200 could be just the incentive some folks have to jump on board with Apple’s first wearable.

Of course, we must clarify that these aren’t the newest iteration of the watch.

The Apple Watch Series 2, announced this autumn, now offers built in GPS and water resistance enabling wearers to swim with it.

Did you get an Apple Watch for Christmas? What's your favourite feature thus far? Spill the beans in the comments below.