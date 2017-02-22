Deal: AMD Radeon RX 460 for just £87 at Amazon

If you’re trying to build a PC on a budget then boy, have we got a component deal for you.

Amazon UK is selling the Asus version of AMD’s Radeon RX 460 dual 2GB GDDR5 graphics card for a lowly price of just £86.99 – down from an R.R.P of £171.99.

The AMD Radeon RX 460 generally retails at around £105 to £115, and we couldn’t find an Asus model for below £90, so this is certainly a good deal.

This card comes with 2GB of GDDR5 memory, as well as a dual-fan design that Asus claims offers two times greater airflow and three times quieter performance. The card also features 896 stream processors and a boosted clock-rate of 1,220MHz.

We gave the AMD Radeon RX 460 a respectable 4/5 score in our review (at a price of £104), praising the card’s good value and decent eSports performance. Here’s our verdict:

“The answer to the 'should I buy' question comes down to how much you’re willing to pay. If you’re willing to pay over £100, buy the GTX 1050 instead. If your budge can’t stretch beyond £90 (or you prefer AMD’s excellent Radeon software), the RX 460 is a good buy.”

On Amazon, the Asus Radeon RX 460 2GB version has a 3.7/5 score based on three user reviews. Users wrote: “Best card for £100” and “Good GPU for the price, does its job really well.”

Have you spotted any great tech deals recently? Let us know in the comments.