DEAL: Amazon just knocked a whopping £110 off Panasonic's 4K Blu-ray player

Ultra HD Blu-rays have been available since last year, but until now, the cheapest option when it came to buying a player was the Xbox One S.

Other players have always cost upwards of £400, but Amazon has just gifted us all with a new deal that means you can pick up a UHD Blu-ray player for less than £300.

The online retailer has knocked a very generous £110 off the price of Panasonic's DMP-UB700EBK 4K Ultra HD Blu-ray Player, bringing the price down from £400 to a much more reasonable £289.99.

It's a great deal that we highly recommend, as this could be the cheapest an Ultra HD Blu-ray player has been in the UK outside of the Xbox One S.

We also highly recommend the player itself, which we tried out when it launched last year and gave a very respectable 9 out of 10.

Particularly impressive was the sensational 4K image quality and excellent performance when running standard Blu-rays.

The player also comes with support for 4K Netflix and Amazon Instant Video content, and sounds great when paired with High-Res audio sources.

It's also got the UHD Premium certification, which basically means a load of industry experts have certified it as providing a top-quality 4K image.

Our conclusion, after reviewing the DMP-UB700? "Panasonic’s DMP-UB700 4K UHD Blu-player offers the best performance in its class."

The player is currently available for £299 over at Argos, but Amazon has still managed to undercut its rival here by a tenner, so it's worth checking out this deal ASAP.

