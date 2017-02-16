Deal: Amazon Fire Kids Edition Tablet discounted to just £79

Finding tech that you’d trust your kids with can be a tough ask, but this Amazon deal should make it a little easier with.

Amazon has knocked £20 off the price of its own-brand Fire Kids Edition Tablet, bringing the cost down from £99.99 to just £79.99.

This tablet is specifically designed for children to use, and features a rugged plastic casing, parental controls like time limits and educational goals, a worry-free Fire For Kids content area, and a two-year warranty. There’s also a 7-inch display, a quad-core CPU, front and rear cameras, and a microSD slot that lets you expand storage by an additional 200GB.

We haven’t reviewed this specific model, but we have reviewed the Amazon Fire HD 6 Kids Edition, which we gave a 3.5/5 score. We praised the tablet’s impressive roster of Fire For Kids content, as well as the generous two-year warranty. Here’s our verdict:

“If you’re really after a virtual walled garden in which young kids can play and learn, this is a good place to start. The fact that the wall shuts out the internet unless you’re signed into an adult account may be frustrating on occasion, but there’s so much good content in the Fire For Kids service.”

On Amazon, the Fire Kids Edition Tablet has a 4.1/5 score review, based on 2,460 user reviews. Users wrote:

“Bought for five year old. The kids profile is easy to set up and it’s easy to add content through the adult profile. The parental controls are easy to use and being able to set a time limit on certain activities and on the usage for the day has been really helpful. The kids package has lots of great content and it’s easy to download new games and books from the approved content.”

“This is just great. Bought from Amazon so it came set up with account. Took some time to set up VLC on my daughter’s login then loaded an SD up with some films and kids stuff. That meant she can take it in the car and have stuff to watch. She uses it on the net in the house all the time and I can happily leave her with it and not worry about what she is watching.”

“I love the age-appropriate content, time restriction settings and two year warranty etc. I definitely would recommend it to my family and friends.”

Have you spotted any great tech deals recently? Let us know in the comments below.