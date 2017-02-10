Deal: 65-inch TrustedReviews ‘Recommended’ 4K TV now just £980

This new deal on a 4K Hisense TV is definitely worth mulling over if you’re thinking about upgrading.

Appliances Direct is selling the 65-inch Hisense Smart 4K Ultra HD LED TV (H65M7000) for a bargain price of just £979.97. The website was previously selling the screen for £1,319, so you’re saving a decent bit of change.

This TV has a 65-inch screen with a 4K Ultra HD display resolution, supports HDR (High Dynamic Range) content, and proffers four HDMI ports, three USB ports, and a smart UI that’s good for popular apps like Netflix, BBC iPlayer, Amazon Video, and YouTube.

We gave the Hisense H65M7000 a respectable 4/5 score in our review (at a price of £1,200), praising its excellent value for money, impressive 4K, effective HDR, good lighting uniformity, deep blacks, and healthy supply of connections. Here’s our verdict:

“While the Hisense H65M7000 is not a UHD Premium TV, it does remarkably well for the money. It’s capable of showing off the 4K and HDR difference, and that goes a long way to making seem great value. If you’re the owner of an older HD TV and you’re looking to step up without spending a fortune, you could do a lot worse than this.

Our reviewer added: “For the casual movie fan upgrading from HD, this TV is a treat."

For comparison, Amazon’s best price on this particular TV is £1,052.82. On Amazon, the television has a 4.5/5 score based on 127 user reviews. Users wrote:

“The quality of this panel is much higher than the price suggests and you get a lot for your money.”

“What a bargain! I bought this for a play room, but am now considering swapping it into the main room to replace the ‘main’ Samsung LED that cost £1,100 just 1.5 years ago. Even on terrestrial HD channels, the picture is just clearer and more vibrant than the 7 series Samsung.”

“The unit itself is of the highest standard, and I can’t fault the build quality. It is terrific from where I’m standing. The quality of the picture on the TV I’d class as superb."

Have you spotted any great tech deals recently? Let us know in the comments.