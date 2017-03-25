Deal: 60-inch Samsung 4K HDR TV for just £769

On the hunt for a new TV? Well maybe it’s time to jump on the bandwagon and upgrade to Ultra HD.

The good news is that Electrical Discount UK is living up to its name, selling the Samsung UE60KU6000 television for a bargain price of £769, which is down on the R.R.P of £899.99.

The Samsung UE60KU6000 is a 60-inch TV with a 4K Ultra HD display resolution. It also supports High Dynamic Range (HDR) content, which means supported media can be viewed with brighter and more colour-diverse visuals.

It’s also a smart TV, and supports most of the major on-demand services, including popular apps like BBC iPlayer, ITV Player, My5, Netflix and Amazon Prime. And don’t forget that the latter two already offer a respectable roster of 4K TV shows and movies for you to enjoy on the Samsung TV’s UHD screen.

Buy Now: 60-inch Samsung TV at EDUK for £769

We haven’t reviewed this particular television, but other 4K Samsung TVs have scored highly with us in the past.

It’s also worth noting that this is the cheapest we’ve been able to find this TV for, and it’s the best price we’ve seen to date. The best price we’ve previously reported this TV at was £799.

Buy Now: 60-inch Samsung TV at EDUK for £769

The Samsung UE60KU6000 has a 9.3/10 score on Reevoo, with most users praising the ease of use, image quality, and design. Users wrote:

“Great value with quality. It has all the up-to-date features built in.”

Great picture quality, great in 4K. Also good for gaming.”

“Makes you think you are at the cinema."

Buy Now: 60-inch Samsung TV at EDUK for £769

Related: Best TV

Have you spotted any great tech deals recently? Let us know in the comments.