Deal: 60-inch LG 4K HDR TV now just £824 – save £576

It’s not often that we see massive discounts in the television world, but this LG TV deal is a welcome rarity.

Amazon has knocked a hefty £576 off the price of a 60-inch LG 4K HDR TV, bringing the price down from £1,399.99 to a far more manageably £823.99.

What’s important is that according our go-to price tracker, this is the lowest price that the TV has ever been sold at on Amazon. It previously went for £900 as part of a Prime Day deal, but it’s generally retailed at between £1,000 and £1,400 since July last year.

Buy Now: 60-inch LG 4K HDR TV at Amazon for £823.99

It’s also a fairly well-equipped bit of kit, featuring a girthy 60-inch LED screen with a 4K Ultra HD resolution, as well as support for High Dynamic Range (HDR) content. It also features LG’s own webOS 3.0 software, which comes with Freeview Play – that gets you access to popular apps like BBC iPlayer, Netflix, Amazon Video and more.

The TV also has Freeview HD built-in, and sports three HDMI 2.0 ports, one USB 3.0 port, and two USB 2.0 ports.

Unfortunately, we haven’t reviewed this specific model of TV, but it’s worth mentioning that other 4K LG televisions have scored highly with us in the past.

And we’d also point out that this TV seems to have gone down relatively well with customers too.

On Amazon, this TV has a 4.4/5 score based on 14 user reviews. Users wrote:

“The TV is nice and slim with an almost gun metal petite bezel, which makes it look very stylish and nice to look at. Feature wise, the TV has a lot to offer, especially the 4K, HDR Premium.”

“Great buy, well worth the money, and with a very intelligent TV OS.”

“Excellent TV. Does what it says on the tin. Superb picture quality. WebOS is a very good and useful feature of this TV."

Have you spotted any great tech deals recently? Let us know in the comments.