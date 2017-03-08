Deal: 55-inch Samsung 4K HDR TV down to just £899

The future of television is here, and it’s a glorious blend of 4K and HDR – so you’ll need a TV set that accommodates both.

The good news is that John Lewis has reduced the price of the Samsung UE55KS7000 SUHD HDR 1,000 4K Ultra HD Quantum Dot Smart TV, which now costs a paltry £899. That’s £400 below the recommended retail price, and the cheapest price we could find for this particular TV set.

This TV features a 55-inch LCD screen with a 4K Ultra HD resolution, as well as support for HDR (High Dynamic Range) content – that means brighter whites, darker blacks, and a wider colour gamut. The TV is based on Samsung’s own Tizen smart system, and comes with Freeview HD built in.

We gave the Samsung UE55KS7000 a 4/5 score in our review, at the TV’s original price of £1,299. We praised the blisteringly bright, colourful, and contrast-rich HDR pictures, as well as the good value and excellent SDR performance. Here’s our verdict:

“Despite a limited viewing angle and some HDR colour banding, the UE55KS7000 proves that genuinely premium HDR thrills don’t have to cost a fortune."

On John Lewis, this TV has a 4.1/5 score based on 62 user reviews. Users wrote:

“This is a TV that I could wholeheartedly recommend. The picture is superb and is the best set I have had.”

“Had this for a few weeks so far, picture quality really is excellent. Smart remote took a bit of getting used to and sound quality isn’t amazing, but perfectly adequate for everyday watching. Really pleased with this TV.”

“Lightweight. Easy to set up using on-screen instructions. Everything plugs into control box so only one cable goes into TV. Apps work well. Sound is fine but I did buy a sound bar, which I haven’t really used much. Really happy.”

We should also mention that a small number of users has complained about some motion processing issues (specifically, frame stuttering), although this doesn’t appear to be a widespread problem.

Have you spotted any great tech deals recently? Let us know in the comments.