Deal: 49-inch Samsung 4K Smart TV for just £549

There’s now plenty of 4K content available to feast your eyes upon, so it’s a great time to invest in an Ultra HD TV.

Fortunately, Sonic Direct is selling the Samsung UE49KU6500 49” 4K HDR Ultra-HD Curved Smart LED TV for a bargain price of just £549. That’s not bad considering the cheapest price we found it elsewhere was £599 (John Lewis), with many retailers flogging it for upwards of £600 (including Currys).

This 49-inch TV features a 49-inch screen with a 4K Ultra HD resolution. It’s curved, silver, and comes with a dedicated Smart Remote. You’ll also get three HDMI inputs, two USB ports, and built-in Freeview HD and Freest HD.

Buy Now: 49-inch Samsung 4K TV at Sound Direct for £549

We haven’t reviewed this particular television, although we should note that previous Samsung televisions have scored well with us in the past.

It’s also worth mentioning that the television comes with a free five-year guarantee, and Sound Direct offers a range of paid-for protection plans.

Buy Now: 49-inch Samsung 4K TV at Sound Direct for £549

This Samsung TV has a 4.88/5 score based on 25 customer reviews posted to Sonic Direct. Users wrote:

“The television is great value for the money.”

“Easy to set up TV; you can have terrestrial broadcast or freeview satellite but not both at once. Great picture on HD broadcasts. Networking and apps easy to use (iPlayer and ITV Player). What’s not to like about this TV?”

“I was a little nervous about setting up a Smart TV as I am not very technical. However, it was very easy; just follow on-screen instructions. Excellent picture snd the best sound quality I have experienced. I would highly recommend this TV to my friends and family."

Buy Now: 49-inch Samsung 4K TV at Sound Direct for £549

Related: Best TV 2017

Watch: TV Buying Guide

Have you spotted any great tech deals recently? Let us know in the comments.