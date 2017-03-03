Deal: 49-inch Philips 4K HDR TV now just £429

With so much 4K content available, there’s no better time to upgrade your current set to an Ultra HD beast. This Philips bargain is the perfect place to start.

At Argos, you can snap up the Philips 49PUS6401 TV for just £429 — a saving of £70 on the original price of £499.

It comes equipped with a 49-inch 4K HDR LED screen and the smart TV element is run by Google’s Android TV platform.

Buy now: 49-inch Philips 4K HDR TV at Argos for £429.99

Around the back it has three USB ports and four HDMI inputs that mean you’ll never be stuck when connecting up your new Xbox One S or Sky Q box.

Reviewers and customers are in agreement that the innovative Ambilight feature, which turns your lounge into a sort-of private discotheque, is one of the set’s best bits. You can even sync it up with your Philips Hue smart lighting.

This model’s larger bro, the Philips 55PUS6401, scored a reasonable 3.5 out of 5 stars in our review, with the set's handling of Netflix 4K and Sky Q touted as particular advantages.

On Argos, the TV has gone down very well with reviewers and scores an average of 4.6 out of 5 stars from 691 reviews. Users wrote:

“Easy set up, great picture and the smart TV function brings it all together. Definitely recommend.”

“Picture is excellent and all the apps like YouTube, Netflix, BBC iPlayer all have outstanding pictures! And all work and come to life very quickly. And the Ambilight sets this TV apart from the rest.”

“This TV has everything you need if like us your on a bit of a budget. With four HDMI ports and a USB port and a headphone jack you'll have everything you'll need for any other devices to connect.”

Related: 2017’s best TVs

Watch: TV Buying Guide

Got a hot deal that we haven’t spotted? Let us know in the comments below.