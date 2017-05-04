Deal: 128GB iPad Air 2 down to just £399

Looking for a new tablet? You could do worse than picking up a discounted Apple iPad.

Currys has knocked £70 off the price of the Apple iPad Air 2, specifically the Space Grey 128GB model. This brings the price down from the £469 recommend retail price to just £399.

Importantly, Apple no longer directly sells the iPad Air 2 (although you can still get refurbished models), so this is one of the few ways to still bag the tablet.

This tablet runs on Apple’s custom-built iOS software, has a relatively high 264-pixels-per-inch screen, features the Apple A8X processor, and boasts a Touch ID fingerprint sensor too.

In our review, we gave the iPad Air 2 a 5/5 score, praising the tablet’s impressive screen, great performance, ultra-slim design, and improved camera. Here’s our verdict, from when we originally reviewed the tablet:

“The iPad Air 2 is another triumph for Apple. The design and screen have improved in all the right ways, and the new A8X processor is nothing short of astonishing. This is still the best large tablet around."

On Currys, the iPad Air 2 (128GB) has an impressive 9.3/10 score based on 444 user reviews. Users were most impressed by the performance, design, size and weight of the product. Users wrote:

“Excellent product. I’m disabled so I rely heavily on my iPad as I can use it for shopping, games, jigsaws, videos, banking, music etc. Not too heavy and plenty of space compared to my previous iPad. Crisp, clear screen and amazing sound.”

“Screen size, resolution, and colour rendition very good. Good compromise in terms of size, weight, and portability.”

“Super slim and light compared to our original iPad 2, which had slowed down quite a bit despite housekeeping. The Air 2 is super fast and responsive. Screen is a little less reflective too."

Have you spotted any great tech deals recently? Let us know in the comments.