Dead Rising 4 bites its way onto Steam next month

After launching exclusively for the Xbox One and Windows Store in December 2016, Dead Rising 4 will debut on Steam in the coming weeks, Capcom has announced.

The latest entry in the zombie-slaying series launched as an Xbox Play Anywhere title for Xbox One and Windows 10 with a window of timed exclusivity.

Dead Rising 4’s Steam release announcement was accompanied by a suitably bloody trailer, which you can check out below.

Steam users can play the undead adventure from March 14, however it won’t include any Xbox Play Anywhere benefits such as cross-platform ownership with Xbox One.

Capcom has also revealed the system requirements for Dead Rising 4 on PC, featuring a relatively modest list of specs that most regular PC players should reach.

Sam White wasn’t too fond of Dead Rising 4, scoring it 4/10 in his review and having this to say.

“Dead Rising 4’s surface schlock quickly became tedious shoddiness, and the result is a disappointingly dull open-world game that simply can’t hold a candle to this year’s best.”

Will you be picking up the Steam release of Dead Rising 4? Let us know in the comments below.