Dead Island 2 is still in the works, says Deep Silver

Dead Island 2 is still alive and in development, despite little to no news emerging in over a year.

The last we heard of the undead sequel was in March 2016 when Yager Development was pulled from the project. It’s now being helmed by Sumo Digital.

According to Yager, their vision for the zombie-filled adventure had “fallen out of line” with publisher Deep Silver. Originally scheduled to launch in the Spring of 2015, Dead Island 2 has been a long time coming.

Speaking to Eurogamer, Deep Silver sent over the following statement regarding Dead Island 2’s status after so many years in the pipeline.

“Dead Island 2 is in development at Sumo Digital, and we are excited by the progress the team are making with Deep Silver's most successful IP. When we are ready to share more information, we will."

While things have likely changed quite a bit since then, we came away from Dead Island 2 with positive thoughts back in 2014:

“Dead island 2 has the potential to be the defining Dead island title. it’s fun, absolutely stunning and has all the blood and gore zombie killers could want.”

Are you still waiting for Dead Island 2? Let us know in the comments.