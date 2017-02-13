Days Gone: Everything we know

Closing out an E3 press conference is a pretty prestigious honour, meaning Bend Studio has some pretty high expectations for Days Gone.

The post-apocalyptic third-person shooter certainly looks familiar at a glance, with Sony already delivering astonishing experiences in a similar vein, like Naughty Dog's The Last of Us, however the sheer number of enemies on screen was something to behold. With the addition of a biker gang giving the game a Sons of Anarchy vibe to boot, we're very interested.

Days Gone at a glance

Days Gone release date: TBC 2017

Platforms: PS4

Developer: SIE Bend Studio

Publisher: Sony Interactive Entertainment

Genre: Action-adventure, Survival Horror

New Features: Dynamic open-world, swarming zombie AI and crafting

We’ve compiled everything you need to know about the upcoming PS4 exclusive below!

What is Days Gone?

Days Gone is an open world action-adventure survival horror title by Sony Bend, the first-party studio behind Uncharted: Golden Abyss and the Syphon Filter franchise. Taking clear inspiration from the The Last of Us and Sons of Anarchy, you play as a rebellious biker trying to find his way in a post-apocalyptic world decimated by a global pandemic.

Days Gone release date – When is it coming out?

We currently have no set release date for Days Gone, but we do know it will fully support PS4 Pro at launch.

The title entered full production at Sony Bend in January 2015, so we may see it launching at the tail end of next year.

Days Gone Story – What’s it about?

Deacon St. John is a man who prefers to live in the dangerous outside world than the confines of civilian encampments, even if it means dealing with hordes of relentless infected. Taking place two years after a global pandemic overwhelmed civilization, turning millions into mindless zombies known as ‘Freakers.’ They’re fast, relentless and arguably unstoppable.

The narrative hook of Days Gone is still unclear, but we imagine it’ll involve exploring a sprawling open world in search of a cure or something. Imagine Days of Anarchy spliced with The Last of Us.

Days Gone Gameplay – How does it play?

Set in a vast, dangerous open world, Days Gone will incorporate elements of combat, crafting and exploration into its core gameplay. You’ll be expected to combine these different mechanics to survive, utilising them in unique and diverse ways as you tackle swarms of oncoming infected.

Speaking of swarms, the enemies in Days Gone will group together in truly overwhelming numbers. The E3 2016 demo showed hundreds upon hundreds of infected charge towards the player, tumbling over each other in clumsy desperation. The surrounding environment can be used to slow them down or group them together. One example saw Deacon urge the infected into a nearby saw mill before shooting down a crumbling bridge. When combined with the crafting system this could make for some truly unique scenarios.

While we haven’t seen much of it in action, Days Gone will feature vehicles that can be used to explore the open world. Your trusty motorbike will possess the same properties of customization found in weapons and equipment, meaning it can be upgraded and changed to your liking. Hot rod flames and tyre spikes sound good to us.

Days Gone trailers – How does it look?

First revealed at E3 2016, Sony has showcased Days Gone a handful of times. The most recent of which was during the PS4 Pro reveal event:

We’ve also got the E3 2016 trailer in all its glory:

