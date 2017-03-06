Dawn of War 3 launch date announced by SEGA

Warhammer 40,000: Dawn of War 3 will launch for PC on April 27, Relic Entertainment and SEGA have announced.

The real-time strategy title shall be available in three unique editions: Collector, Limited and Standard. Each of these will come with their own assortment of goodies, which we’ve detailed below.

Collector’s Edition

Premium disc book

Lenticular art card

Official soundtrack

Replica of the Godsplitter Daemon Hammer

Three mounted cloth faction banners

Master of War Skin Pack

The Limited Edition contains all of the above with the exception of the Godsplitter figurine and cloth banners. All versions of the game pre-ordered before launch include the Master of War skin pack, so you won't miss out on that.

By pre-ordering Dawn of War 3 you’ll gain access to three unique skins for use in the game, offering a cosmetic bonus in the bloody fields of battle.

You can check out the all new trailer below to celebrate the long-awaited release date reveal.

Are you excited for Dawn of War 3? Let us know in the comments below.