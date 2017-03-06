Trending:

Dawn of War 3 launch date announced by SEGA

Warhammer 40,000: Dawn of War 3 will launch for PC on April 27, Relic Entertainment and SEGA have announced.

The real-time strategy title shall be available in three unique editions: Collector, Limited and Standard. Each of these will come with their own assortment of goodies, which we’ve detailed below.

Collector’s Edition

  • Premium disc book
  • Lenticular art card
  • Official soundtrack
  • Replica of the Godsplitter Daemon Hammer
  • Three mounted cloth faction banners
  • Master of War Skin Pack
The Limited Edition contains all of the above with the exception of the Godsplitter figurine and cloth banners. All versions of the game pre-ordered before launch include the Master of War skin pack, so you won't miss out on that.

By pre-ordering Dawn of War 3 you’ll gain access to three unique skins for use in the game, offering a cosmetic bonus in the bloody fields of battle.

You can check out the all new trailer below to celebrate the long-awaited release date reveal.

Are you excited for Dawn of War 3? Let us know in the comments below.

