Dawn of War 3 launch date announced by SEGA

Warhammer 40,000: Dawn of War 3 will launch for PC on April 27, Relic Entertainment and SEGA have announced.
The real-time strategy title shall be available in three unique editions: Collector, Limited and Standard. Each of these will come with their own assortment of goodies, which we’ve detailed below.
Collector’s Edition
- Premium disc book
- Lenticular art card
- Official soundtrack
- Replica of the Godsplitter Daemon Hammer
- Three mounted cloth faction banners
- Master of War Skin Pack
Related: NieR: Automata Review
The Limited Edition contains all of the above with the exception of the Godsplitter figurine and cloth banners. All versions of the game pre-ordered before launch include the Master of War skin pack, so you won't miss out on that.
By pre-ordering Dawn of War 3 you’ll gain access to three unique skins for use in the game, offering a cosmetic bonus in the bloody fields of battle.
You can check out the all new trailer below to celebrate the long-awaited release date reveal.
Are you excited for Dawn of War 3? Let us know in the comments below.