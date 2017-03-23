Dark Souls 3 update adds surprise PS4 Pro support

The next update for From Software’s Dark Souls 3 will introduce PS4 Pro support, Bandai Namco has announced.

Update 1.1’s PS4 Pro support will see the implementation of a variable framerate, with the game now capable of performing far better on Sony’s upgraded hardware.

Community Manager Kimmundi has said the framerate will be “variable” upon the patch release, although it will now be capable of reaching 60fps. Previously it was limited to a 30fps cap which, at times, it struggled to maintain.

In other areas, the update will add two new maps to the game’s PvP mode: Dragon Ruins and Grand Roof.

Dark Souls 3 has also been updated in preparation for the release of its final expansion. The Ringed City launches for PS4, Xbox One and PC on March 28. The game’s first expansion, Ashes of Ariandel, released last October to generally positive reception from fans and critics.

You can check out the full list of patch notes below, courtesy of Bandai Namco:

Dark Souls 3 Update 1.11 Patch Notes

Made system updates for The Ringed City.

Increased frame rate for gameplay on PS4 Pro.

Two new maps added to Undead Match, Dragon Ruins and Grand Roof.

Added function to Undead Match where, if password matching is used, players can split into teams.

Added function to Undead Match that allows one team of players to match with one password, and the other team to match with another password.

Added function where various hosts could be displayed on the bonfire warp menu.

Added warning text that advised player if he/she has dropped too many items in a single location on the field.

Fixed issue where the loading screen was displayed for longer than usual when the guest returned to his/her own world after an online multiplayer session.

Fixed issue in The Painted World of Ariandel where the opened/closed status of the door to the Cleansing Chapel did not synched properly during online multiplayer session.

Fixed issue where a guest could enter alone into the boss room for the Dancer of the Boreal Valley during online multiplayer session.

Fixed issue where the level sync feature in Undead Match did not synched consistently during online multiplayer session.

Fixed issue in the loading screen where guests were not alerted to an error that occurred on the host's side during online multiplayer session.

Fixed issue when player using the miracle Tears of Denial doesn't get attacked during online multiplayer session.

Fixed issue where weapons and items sent to the box get corrupted when inventory is full.

Fixed icons that specify which certain items are for which gender (Chain Armor, for example).

Improved attack power for Daggers (fixed). In accordance with this fix, critical hit is decreased in order to make critical power the same as present.

Improved motion of normal attack for Ultra Greatswords, Great Hammers and Curved Great Swords.

Decreased stamina depletion when attacking using Ultra Greatswords, Great Hammers, and Greataxes.

Improved attack power for Curved Greatswords.

Decreased motion of normal attack while dashing for Katanas. Improved motion of any other normal attacks.

Improved motion of shield bash skill. In accordance with this fix, stamina consumption has been reduced.

Improved motion of Dagger's Blind Spot skill.

Increased rate at which Frostbite builds up when using Vordt's Great Hammer, Irithyll Straight Sword, and Friede's Great Scythe.

Shortened attack window of Carthus Curved Sword and Dark Sword, Gargoyle Flame Spear and Follower Sabre.

Improved motion of Crescent Moon Sword's skill, Crescent Blade.

Improved the motion of Moonlight Greatswords’s skill, Moonlight Vortex.

Improved FP recovery effect of Executioner's Greatsword.

Fixed so that Frost Blade appears from the beginning of Pontiff Knight Curved Sword skill.

Improved FP decrease effect of Yorshka's Spear skill, Pacify.

Improved motion and the frost effect of Pontiff Knight Great Scythe skill.

Improved motion of normal attack for Greatlance.

Fixed so that poise is applied during Greatlance two-handed attack.

Fixed so that poise is applied during Dark Hand skill, Lifedrain.

Disabled parry during Pickaxe's two-handed attack.

Improved duration of the Perseverance effect.

Fixed issue where attack power of some bolts was different from the assumed value when using Avelyn.

Fixed issue where one-handed attack motion of Crow Talons was incorrectly using the animation for the Fists.

Fixed issue where player can apply enchantment of Bloodlust to other weapons.

Fixed so that poise is applied during Spin Sweep attack.

Fixed issue where Onislayer continued to attack consecutively.

Improved correction value for Sharp or Heavy Weapons' upgrade.

Improved the Bleed build-up of Blood infusions.

Reduced Bleed build-up of weapons not infused with Blood.

Improved the Poison build-up of Poison infusions.

Along with improving correction value for Sharp or Heavy Weapons' upgrade, adjusted correction value for Refined weapons' upgrade.

Improved defense and also reduced weight for heavy armor.

Improved the motion of Lightning Stake, Lightning Storm and Way of White Corona.

Extended the time you can move during the casting of the miracles of Gnaw, Dorhys' Gnawing and Wrath of the Gods.

Fixed issue where bonus value is not affected by Dark Damage when equipping Hornet Ring during critical attack.

Increased the damage of Poison and Toxic dealt by players, and shortened its duration.

Decreased rate at which blood builds up when using Carthus Rouge.

