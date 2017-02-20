Ever since launching to Japanese audiences in 2010 for PSP, Danganronpa has cemented itself as the one of the PS Vita’s most iconic franchises, drawing in fans across the world with its anime-infused characters and wacky, engrossing narrative.

After multiple spin-offs, anime, films and two main games, we’re now onto the third major title in the franchise with Danganronpa V3: Killing Harmony.

What is Danganronpa V3: Killing Harmony?

Killing Harmony is both a direct sequel to Danganronpa 2: Goodbye Despair and an entirely new entry for the series. Embracing the visual novel format of previous games, Killing Harmony will introduce a range of new locations and characters. Monokuma is back, too, maintaining his reputation as everyone’s favourite evil bear. Spike Chunsoft has described Killing Harmony’s theme as “psycho-cool,” which sounds pretty apt to us.

Danganronpa V3: Killing Harmony release date – When is it coming out?

Killing Harmony is out now in Japan for PS4 and PS Vita. NIS America has confirmed that it will launch on September 27 in North America and September 29 in Europe.

In the meantime, Danganronpa 1 & 2 Reloaded are also coming to PS4 in 2017. The remastered bundle will hit PS4 on March 17, 2017, and is the perfect way to catch up ahead of Killing Harmony.

Danganronpa V3: Killing Harmony story – What’s it about?

Taking a step back from the confines of Hope Peak’s Academy, Killing Harmony takes us to a lovely sounding prison school known as Seishuu Academy. Kaede Akamatsu, The Ultimate Pianist, wakes up inside the school, finding herself in the company of fifteen confused and terrified classmates. It’s business as usual from here, with Monokuma taking his rightful position as the demented headmaster with menacing cubs standing at his side.

Monokuma immediately declares a mutual killing life, tasking the young students with ending each other without being spotted. If you’re new to Danganronpa, you’d best get used to this aura of stylish macabre. To make matters worse, all students must participate in something known as a Class Trial. This twisted practice has our young cast working together to find the culprit. If they fail, the chopping block awaits.

The majority of Killing Harmony’s narrative will be found in its character development, fleshing out the storytelling through player choice and interaction as opposed to telling a linear tale. There are plenty of new faces to meet this time around, so it’s bound to be pretty interesting, to say the least.

Danganronpa V3: Killing Harmony Gameplay – How does it play?

Killing Harmony will utilize the same visual novel format as previous games, with gameplay split into two unique segments: School Life and Class Trials. School Life will have the player progressing through the narrative until stumbling upon a murder. Once this happens, you’ll be scrounging up enough evidence before starting a Trial.

Class Trials are when things get really crazy, forcing you to make quick and informed decisions using all your evidence, instincts and wit to avoid sudden death. The most crucial element of Class Trials are Non-Stop Debates, where you must question the statements of certain characters with relevant evidence. Every right move will usher you closer to the true suspect, thus advancing the narrative. Put Corpse Party and Phoenix Wright into a blender and you’re about halfway there.

In addition to the visual novel portion of the game, Killing Harmony also includes an assortment of new minigames. Epiphany Anagram 3.0 has the player using a torch to discover letters, slowly piecing together the right answer. Excavation Imagination is another puzzler involving the removal of coloured blocks to piece together an illustration. Finally, we have Brain Drive. Here you must drive a car, collecting letters that will eventually form a solution. While not essential to the main game, these sound like fun little distractions worth checking out.

Danganronpa V3: Killing Harmony trailer – How does it look?

The English release of Killing Harmony was first announced at PlayStation Experience 2016 with a brief reveal trailer:

