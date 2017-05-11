Cyberpunk 2077: Everything we know

CD Projekt Red has finally finished work on The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt. After months of post-launch support and two phenomenal expansions in Hearts of Stone and Blood and Wine, the Polish studio is ready and willing to tackle something new.

Cyberpunk 2077 is this something new, transporting the studio from its usual fantasy fare to a stylish, cyberpunk universe. Hence the name.

Related: Best PS4 Games

TrustedReviews has compiled everything we know about Cyberpunk 2077, including all the latest news on the release date, gameplay, characters, story and more.

What is Cyberpunk 2077?

Cyberpunk 2077 is an all-new IP by CD Projekt Red, exchanging Geralt’s fantasy setting for one with a bright, neon sci-fi aesthetic. Set to be an open-world RPG from either a first- or third-person perspective, players can expect a wide departure from The Witcher 3.

Beyond a few key pieces of concept art and sneaky job applications, we know very little about 2077 thus far. But what we do know is what we’d love to see in the ambitious new RPG.

Cyberpunk 2077 release date – When is it coming out?

Since development in still in the early stages, a release date for Cyberpunk 2077 remains unconfirmed. CD Projekt Red has said it hopes to launch in 2019 at the earliest. Knowing this, we still have a long wait ahead of us.

In terms of platforms, it’s currently confirmed for PS4, Xbox One and PC.

Cyberpunk 2077 story – What’s it about?

Cyberpunk 2077 is set in an open-world metropolis known as Night City, whose inhabitants communicate in a series of foreign languages unknown to the player. We'll be expected to learn the ways of the city while finding ourselves falling deeper into a strange, dangerous conspiracy. Specifics on the narrative remain unknown, although it’s certainly going to be ambitious.

Cyberpunk 2077 gameplay – How does it play?

According to CD Projekt Red, the breadth of Cyberpunk 2077 will be considerably wider than The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt. Night City will be a truly overwhelming environment to explore, filled with unique quests, NPCs and gameplay opportunities. It’s likely to be pretty violent, too.

The player will be able to obtain a series of skills, abilities and enhancements to communicate with the city’s inhabitants using a digital recording device known as Braindance. This will likely incorporate itself into combat, too, with players adopting skills that match their favoured playstyle.

Related: Prey Review

We’ve yet to see any actual gameplay of Cyberpunk 2077. It will run on RedEngine 4.0, the latest iteration of the technology that powered The Witcher 3.

Cyberpunk 2077 trailer – How does it look?

The only trailer for Cyberpunk 2077 is a brief teaser trailer uploaded a staggering four years ago. Check it out below:

Cyberpunk 2077 wishlist – What we’d love to see

A unique protagonist

The Witcher series was concrete proof that open-world titles don’t require a dense character creator to draw in players. Across three fantastic games and countless novels, Geralt of Rivia grew into a hero we couldn’t help but root for. He had relationships, flaws and motivations that felt well and truly rooted in the world he inhabited.

To an extent, we could also shape his personality, with dialogue options leaving much to the imagination. Geralt could become an empathetic hero or a stubborn mercenary only interested in making money for himself. Combine this with stellar writing and voice acting and you have a recipe for success. If Cyberpunk 2077 can emulate even half this, we’re in for a treat.

A dense, populated world

The Witcher 3’s open world was one of classic fantasy. Vast, open fields and medieval cities filled with energetic bards and ferocious monsters. Cyberpunk 2077 will be a very different story, considering the genre in which it resides. We expect 2077 to take inspiration from the likes of Blade Runner, Deus Ex and System Shock to create a uniquely startling world.

Related: Upcoming Xbox One Games

Night City sounds like it could be something special. A metropolis filled with explorable streets, buildings and suburbs with different dialects peppered throughout. Having to upgrade your character on a specific path to access new locations should make each playthrough unique, with every player approaching the open world in a vastly different way.

Less bugs at launch!

As wonderful as it was, The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt was a bit of a buggy mess at launch. Performance problems, quest issues and more left players waiting months for patches that would finally smooth out the experience. It wasn’t a dealbreaker, but definitely made it harder to appreciate the brilliance hidden beneath its questionable exterior.

CD Projekt Red should strive to ensure Cyberpunk 2077 doesn’t launch with such problems. It’s arguably impossible to avoid bugs and glitches with a project such as this, but any improvement would be welcome.

Watch: Injustice 2 explained in 5 minutes

What do you hope to see from Cyberpunk 2077? Let us know in the comments