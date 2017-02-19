LineageOS, the operating system that picked up where CyanogenMod left off with the closure of the Cyanogen services at the end of 2016, has been installed more than half a million times already.

When Cyanogen ended its services and stopped developing for Cyanogen OS in December last year, thereby spelling the end of the community-developer CyanogenMod OS too, it didn't take long for that same community to refocus its efforts around a new OS that it could fully control. The result of that process was the creation of Lineage OS, which was ready to start rolling out to handsets just a few weeks after the Cyanogen announcement.

Fast-forward another month, almost, and the Lineage OS stats page shows that the user based has already passed the 500,000 install milestone (531,647, correct at time of writing).

It also handily lists the devices with the most installs ('most active devices'), with the OnePlus One (internally codenamed Bacon by Cyanogen) topping that list with 41,024. OnePlus is also in third spot, with the OnePlus 3. The most active users from identified countries come from India, China and the US, respectively.

Some device makers, like Wileyfox, are in the process of transitioning away from using the Cyanogen OS to a more pure Android experience.

Related: Now CyanogenMod is totally forked, Wileyfox plots move to Android Nougat

Watch the Refresh: The best tech gossip and reviews every week

Have you transitioned to the new Lineage OS yet? Let us know in the comments below!