Creators Update just landed, but the next big Windows 10 update cycle begins today

The Windows 10 Creators Update may available to download now, but the development team at Microsoft isn’t taking a breather.

Ahead of the official roll out of 2017s first major update next week, Microsoft is already sending out the first build of the next major update to Windows Insiders.

In a blog post on Friday, Microsoft announced Build 16170, which its the first of the ‘Redstone 3’ development cycle.

Redstone 3 is expected to arrive later in 2017 and is thought to be just as significant as the recently-outed Creators Update.

Microsoft is yet to touch on specifics, but it is rumored Redstone 3 will offer a new design language known as Project NEON (via Neowin).

It’ll also bring x86 emulation to devices running processors like the Qualcom Snapdragon 835. This will allow use of traditional desktop style apps.

The company is also seeking to improve Continuum to ensure the experience is more like using a regular Windows 10 PC, according to recent speculation.

While today’s update doesn’t bring any of those features into play yet, it does lay some of the back-end groundwork necessary for Microsoft to get cracking.

In a blog post on Friday, Microsoft wrote: “You won’t see many big noticeable changes or new features in new builds just yet. That’s because right now, we’re focused on making some refinements to OneCore and doing some code refactoring and other engineering work that is necessary to make sure OneCore is optimally structured for teams to start checking in code.”

The company is expected to preview Redstone 3 during its annual Build 2017 developer keynote, which takes place on May 10.

Are you one of the millions of people helping Microsoft test its new builds? Share your experiences in the comments below.