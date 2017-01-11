Crash Bandicoot N. Sane Trilogy – Everything we know

Crash Bandicoot holds a special place in our nostalgic hearts, marking the first time we encountered a proper 3D platformer before the likes of Super Mario 64 and The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time changed the industry.

The fuzzy orange creature cemented himself as a PlayStation mascot for over a decade, with each new entry fostering a special feeling of excitement amongst the platforming faithful. It’d be fair to say that his popularity has dwindled thanks to the likes of Skylanders and Disney Infinity, but now the clumsy old git is making a well-deserved comeback.

Trusted Reviews has compiled everything you need to know about Crash Bandicoot N. Sane Trilogy, including all the latest news, trailers, gameplay and release info.

What is Crash Bandicoot N. Sane Trilogy?

The N. Sane Trilogy is a remastered compilation of the first three Crash Bandicoot titles, all of which launched for the original PlayStation back in the 1990s. Developed by Vicarious Visions, the collection will feature Crash Bandicoot, Cortex Strikes Back and Warped, visually upgraded and enhanced for PS4 and PS4 Pro.

Sony is making sure that the rose-tinted view we have of the franchise remains untouched, maintaining the level design, sound effects and boss battles we fondly remember.

Crash Bandicoot N. Sane Trilogy release date – when is it coming out?

The remastered collection is currently set to launch in 2017 exclusively on PS4.

You can expect a full release date to be announced at E3 2017.

Crash Bandicoot N. Sane Trilogy gameplay – how does it play?

Those hoping for a completely new experience will be disappointed here, as the N. Sane Trilogy aims to remaster the original games with pinpoint accuracy. Every single level, sound effect, boss battle and environmental puzzle has been revamped with the level of visual quality you’d expect from Sony's latest hardware, except it plays like something from 1996. Wumpa Fruits, Aku-Aku Masks and side-scrolling bonus stages, everything you remember from the original games returns with a lovely modern coat of paint.

As far as unique features go, the N. Sane Trilogy will feature remastered visuals, enhanced audio and a unified save system across all three games. This means you won’t need to launch the games separately to play different levels. Sony has also confirmed support for PS4 Pro, meaning you can experience the platforming classics in an upscaled 4K resolution.

Crash Bandicoot N. Sane Trilogy trailers – how does it look?

Sony first revealed the remasters at E3 2016, followed by a title announcement at PlayStation Experience 2016.

You can check out the debut gameplay trailer below:

We’ve also got 3 minutes of uninterrupted gameplay from the opening level, courtesy of IGN.

Excited for this long-awaited remaster? Let us know in the comments below!