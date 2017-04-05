Crackdown 3 news is “on the horizon,” says the developer

More information regarding Xbox One and Windows 10 exclusive Crackdown 3 is finally “on the horizon.”

It’s been several months since we last heard anything about the upcoming open world title, which is currently in development at Reagent Games.

Luckily, it appears an update is on the way. We can probably expect to hear something at E3 2017 in June or during the Project Scorpio reveal later this week.

As it stands, Crackdown is one of the only high-profile exclusives coming to Xbox One this year, with Scalebound being unceremoniously canned in January 2017.

Digital Foundry announced yesterday that it plans to hold an exclusive reveal for Microsoft’s Xbox Scorpio console on Thursday, April 6 at 2PM GMT/6AM PT.

Reagent Games has yet to confirm if Crackdown 3 will make an appearance, although we certainly wouldn’t be surprised. A destructive open world seems like an ideal way to showcase the new console with a flurry of fancy visual effects.

