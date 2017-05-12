Processor Price War: These are the cheapest CPU prices for May 2017

Selling computer components is a tough business, with retailers willing to accept razor-thin profits to ensure they’re denying sales to the competition. We’re here to help you capitalise on that.

AMD’s Ryzen processors have been particularly prone to price-warring recently, but there are some cracking Intel deals too. We’re going to list the best prices we’ve found for specific AMD and Intel processors below.

With retailers like Amazon, Ebuyer, Maplin, Novatech, Overclockers, and Scan all battling for your bucks, you’re sure to find a good deal below.

Disclaimer: All prices were correct at the time of writing. However, they are subject to change and may be incorrect by the time you read this.

AMD Ryzen 5 1400

The best price we’ve found for the AMD Ryzen 5 1400 Quad-Core AM4 CPU is at Scan.co.uk:

Buy Now: AMD Ryzen 5 1400 at Scan for £155.99

AMD Ryzen 5 1500x

Scan has the best price on the AMD Ryzen 5 1500X processor too:

Buy Now: AMD Ryzen 5 1500X at Scan for £174.49

AMD 5 Ryzen 1600

Ebuyer wins out for the AMD 5 Ryzen 1600, smashing the competition with its £195.72 price tag – far below the usual £220.74 price:

Buy Now: AMD Ryzen 5 1600 at Ebuyer for £195.72

AMD Ryzen 5 1600x

Buyer also has the best price on the AMD Ryzen 5 1600x, selling the processor for a bargain £239.93 with free delivery:

Buy Now: AMD Ryzen 5 1600x at Ebuyer for £239.93

AMD Ryzen 7 1700

When it comes to the AMD Ryzen 7 1700, we couldn’t find it for sale anywhere cheaper than Amazon’s price of £290.98:

Buy Now: AMD Ryzen 7 1700 at Amazon for £290.98

AMD Ryzen 7 1700x

Challenger site UK Tech Store is beating off the competition with a bargain price of £323.99 on the AMD Ryzen 7 1700x, far below the usual £393.99 price tag:

Buy Now: AMD Ryzen 7 1700x at UKTS for £323.99

AMD Ryzen 7 1800x

Overclockers UK is winning the war for the AMD Ryzen 7 1800x, offering the processor for a bargain £428.99:

Buy Now: AMD Ryzen 7 1800x at OCUK for £428.99

Intel Core i5-6600K

Amazon has the best price on the Intel Core i5-6600K, selling it for just £211:

Buy Now: Intel Core i5-6600K at Amazon for £211

Intel Core i7-7700K

AWD-IT is selling the Intel Core i7-7700K for £309.95, which is a fair whack below the previous price of £349.99:

Buy Now: Intel Core i7-7700K at AWD-IT for £309.95

Related: Best gaming PC

Have you spotted any great tech deals recently? Let us know in the comments.