Could Ubisoft be teasing the location of Watch Dogs 3?

The most recent update for Watch Dogs 2 introduces an extended ending sequence, hinting subtly at the game’s sequel.

Ubisoft released the 10GB patch earlier this week for PS4, Xbox One and PC in anticipation of upcoming DLC, but that’s not all it did. Be warned, there will be minor spoilers for Watch Dogs 2 below.

After completing the main story players are presented with a phone call that wasn’t present prior to the update. The recorded message is played from a media player with the files titled 51.462014, -0.112504.wav.

At first glance, this appears to be nothing but a random assortment of numbers, but to the trained eye, they’re also coordinates.

When typed into Google Maps, the aforementioned numbers take you right to the middle of London. Brixton, to be exact. Could this be the location of Watch Dogs 3?

All of the planned downloadable content is set to take place in San Francisco, so it’s unlikely to be a hint at any upcoming expansion.

Ubisoft recently confirmed that Watch Dogs 2 performed better than expected, so what better time to tease fans with the setting of sequel?

How does an open-world hacking adventure in London sound? Let us know in the comments.