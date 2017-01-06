Could this be the launch date and price for Nintendo Switch?

Online retailer GameSeek has listed the Nintendo Switch for £198.50, with an unconfirmed release date of March 17, 2017.

The listing appeared earlier today and isn’t the first time we’ve seen the Nintendo Switch’s rumoured £199 price point.

Nintendo is expected to announce further details on the upcoming console on January 13 with a livestreamed event in Tokyo, Japan.

At the event we expect Nintendo to shed some light on the system’s lineup of launch games as well as confirming the release date and price.

Nintendo Switch is poised to launch with The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild as its flagship title. A new 3D Mario adventure and Beyond Good and Evil 2 are also rumoured.

The company’s last console, the Nintendo Wii U, launched with a retail price of £250 for the basic model, with the premium bundle costing more.

Launching its new system at £199 would be a very wise decision by Nintendo, ensuring it can compete with the competition as well as providing a robust library of games.

