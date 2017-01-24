Could the Apple Watch 3 see Apple embrace modular design?

Apple has been granted a patent for a system of modular accessories that would see various components such as batteries and sensors hidden in the Apple Watch strap.

The company debuted the Apple Watch 2 last year, and while it was a worthwhile update to the original, the wearable still hasn't managed to bring smartwatches fully into the mainstream.

But it looks like Apple has some ambitious plans for its wearable in the future, as the new patent details a metallic band with the various modular elements contained within the individual links (via AppleInsider).

Granted by the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office, Apple's U.S. Patent No. 9,553,625 is for "Modular functional band links for wearable devices".

It was initially published last March, but was granted on Tuesday, and details how each metallic link in the band is connected via flexible conductive material, while the band as a whole connects to the watch's 6-pin diagnostics port.

Possible modules include batteries, photovoltaic cells, electricity generators, cameras, haptic output devices, and speakers among others.

Also listed as possible add-ons are blood pressure monitors, thermometers, and sweat sensors, suggesting Apple plans to continue marketing the Apple Watch as a capable fitness tracker.

What's more, some links are said to be compatible with other media, such as SIM cards or expandable memory cards.

Of course, there's no guarantee such a design will ever make it to market. Apple patents numerous ideas, and even if granted, they're no guarantee of a consumer product.

In December last year, a patent emerged that detailed a design whereby the haptic motor within the Apple Watch could be housed by a band attachment, allowing for the watch itself to be slimmed down.

And when it comes to the Apple Watch strap, a patent from December 2015 hinted that Apple was playing with designs for a second display in the strap itself.

None of these designs have yet made it to market, but reports from earlier this year suggest the Apple Watch 3 could be arriving in the second half of 2017.

That's far from confirmed however, so for the time being we'll just have to wait and see what Apple has in-store for its next wearable.

