Could the Apple Watch 3 be the slimmest smartwatch yet?

The Apple Watch Series 2 is not long out of the gate and folks are already thinking about what the next iteration might bring.

Apple is assisting with that speculation courtesy of a newly published patent suggesting it has found a way to make the watch slimmer.

The patent explains how the haptic motor within the Apple Watch could be housed by a band attachment in future iterations.

The motor, which sends haptic feedback to the wearer, could be a go between between the band and the watch and could also be placed in the watch clasp.

In a filing entitled “Band Attachment Mechanism with Haptic Response,” the tech involved in the patent could enable Apple to free up space within the watch face itself.

Apple has listed both wired and wireless ways of implementing the idea within the patent filing.

Such a method would potentially make it more complicated and more expensive to change watch bands which currently feature no electronics.

However, as we learned with the iPhone 7 and MacBook Pro, Apple isn’t shy of inconveniencing folks when it comes to slimming down its tech.

Does the Apple Watch really need to be slimmer? Share your thoughts in the comments below.