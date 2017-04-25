Could Platinum Games be teasing a Vanquish port for PC?

An image has surfaced in the files of Bayonetta on PC teasing a long awaited port of the cult classic.

Platinum Games' Bayonetta launched on PC for the first time last week, and it seems the developer is planning even more ports for the platform.

The latest update for Bayonetta weighs in at a mere 22kb, adding a selection of unique avatars for Steam users. However, one of these images is of Vanquish protagonist Sam Gideon.

This seems like a pretty effective way to tease a potential PC port of the beloved classic, especially since Platinum Games have been warming to the platform lately.

Starring enhanced super soldier Sam Gideon in a futuristic world dominated by hostile robots, Vanquish is an utterly mental action game worthy of the Platinum name.

Combining the cover-based shooting of Gears of War with the orchestral combo ballet of Bayonetta, every second of Vanquish is a ludicrously fast series of brilliant set pieces.

Did you play Vanquish back in 2010? Let us know in the comments.