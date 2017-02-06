Could an AR headset be the iPhone 8’s secret weapon?

Apple’s interest in augmented reality is well known, with CEO Tim Cook more candid than usual on the potential ambitions within the sector.

Noted tech evangelist Robert Scoble has already predicted the company is planning to release an AR headset in partnership with Carl Zeiss, but this weekend he took the tip a step further.

Speaking on the This Week In Tech podcast (via AppleInsider), Scoble cited information "many sources at the highest levels,” at Apple.

He also moved forward his prediction, claiming it could be revealed as soon as the summer of 2017 and be made available alongside the 10th anniversary iPhone 8 this autumn.

He said that may coincide with the opening of Apple’s spaceship campus in September 2017, which seems a little more unlikely if we’re being honest.

Scoble, who did not reveal his sources, also claimed it could arrive as originally predicted in the spring of 2018 at a standalone event.

CEO Tim Cook has previously dropped hints any exploration of the headset market would be in AR rather than VR.

"We are high on AR for the long run,” Apple CEO Tim Cook said during an earnings call last summer.

"We think there's great things for customers and a great commercial opportunity. So we're investing.”

The following month he said: "I think AR is extremely interesting and sort of a core technology. So, yes, it's something we're doing a lot of things on behind that curtain we talked about."

Would Apple be wise to go big into the AR industry? Share your thoughts below.