Cortana will give Google a fight for control of the Android lock screen

Microsoft is building a new version of its Cortana app for Android that will give it chance to supplant Google on the operating system’s lock screen.

A forthcoming update, currently available for beta users to test, will enable users to ‘add Cortana to my lock screen,’ making the personal assistant accessible with a single swipe.

Interestingly, as reported by MSPowerUser, this functionality can be added without the need to replace the existing lock screen on Android.

The site also points out that the beta version currently doesn’t require the device to be unlocked in order to access Cortana, but Microsoft is highly likely to clean this top before the app comes out of beta.

The feature comes after Microsoft gave Cortana for Android a major redesign, which made it much easier to use.

If you’re interested in taking this latest addition for a spin, you can sign up for the Cortana beta today.

What’s new in Windows 10?

Do you think Microsoft has a shot at shifting Google Now as the top voice assistant on Android? Share your thoughts in the comments below.