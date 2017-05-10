Cortana is getting mad Skills just like Amazon’s Alexa

Microsoft’s Cortana is about to get a hand from the developer community, as it seeks to tackle Amazon Alexa and Google Assistant.

Prior to the Build conference kicking off in Seattle, the company announced a Cortana Skills Kit SDK that will enable third-party developers to build specific skills for the platform.

Microsoft is building the framework to enable developers to easily convert Alexa Skills or those created for the new Bot Framework Microsoft also announced.

Given Alexa is racing along with over 10,000 skills, it's a crafty move from Microsoft to enable the quick conversion for Cortana.

Many of those new skills will be perfect for the new Harmon Kardon Invoke speaker and the others on the way from the likes of HP and Intel.

The skills will also be available through the Cortana mobile app and through Windows 10 for easy device to device syncing.

During the opening forays of the Build 2017 keynote, Microsoft demonstrated how some of these third-party skills could be used to tell you when the car needs gas, or to book time-off work via Microsoft Teams.

Do you think Cortana can surpass Alexa? Or is Amazon's assistant already too far ahead? Share your thoughts in the comments below.