Coral Blue Galaxy S7 Edge is coming to Europe to tempt us before S8 launch

Samsung is releasing the Coral Blue version of the Galaxy S7 Edge smartphone in Europe.

The attractive hue, which was released in the US late last year, has appeared on Samsung’s Dutch website and is listed as being ‘available soon.’

The new color will join the white, black, gold, silver and pink colours already available in the line-up.

Given the S7 is approaching its last weeks as Samsung’s primary flagship device, this move is likely geared towards sparking some late enthusiasm.

It also makes up for the loss of the Coral Blue Galaxy Note 7, which proved to be one of the more popular hues.

The Samsung Galaxy S7 won Phone of the Year at the TrustedReviews Awards 2016, with the S7 Edge not far behind.

The phone scored a rare 9/10 in tests, leading us to proclaim that Apple no longer designs the best phone.

Considering it’s likely to be available at a bit of a discount following the launch of the S8 and Android Nougat is currently rolling out, we can’t recommend the S7 Edge highly enough.

