Confirmed: The OnePlus 5 will have the iPhone 7 Plus’ best camera feature

We’re less than 24 hours from the most anticipated smartphone reveal of the summer, but the OnePlus 5 leaks continue to flood in.

Below you can see a new press render (courtesy of @evleaks/Venture Beat) showing the device from both the front and rear.

Although it doesn’t give too much new information away, the image below, showcases just how similar the design is to the current iPhone 7 Plus handset.

Speaking of Apple’s current flagship phone, we’ve also learned the OnePlus 5 will borrow one of its most popular features; the Portrait mode.

The news comes directly from OnePlus itself, during an in-depth chat with The Verge.

CEO Pete Lau says: “The largest consumer value [from dual cameras] is in the portrait mode.”

Meanwhile, the firm’s imaging director Simon Liu added: “There are technologies that allow portrait mode with single camera. But at this point, the output is still not as good as those with [a] dual-camera module.”

This means OnePlus 5 buyers can expect the same depth of focus effects achieved by the iPhone 7 Plus, relatively effortlessly, by combining the two cameras.

We also learned the specs for both rear cameras, with OnePlus claiming the highest resolution array for dual cameras on any smartphone.

The main camera is 17-megapixel Sony sensor with an f/1.7 aperture lens. It will sit next to a 20-megapixel sensor, also from Sony, with a f/2.6 telephoto lens.

The handset will finally be revealed at 5pm UK time on Tuesday. We'll have full coverage of the event.

Can the OnePlus 5 really break Apple and Samsung's stranglehold on the top smartphone cameras? Let us know what you think in the comments below.