Code Vein announced by Bandai Namco for 2018 release

Code Vein is a new action RPG from Bandai Namco that appears to be a mixture of God Eater and Dark Souls with an anime coat of paint.

Coming to home consoles across North America, Japan and Europe in 2018, Code Vein is developed by God Eater veterans Keita Iizuka and Hiroshi Yoshimura alongside much of the same team behind the cult series.

“In the not too distant future, a mysterious disaster has brought collapse to the world, as we know it. Towering skyscrapers, once symbols of prosperity, are now lifeless graves of humanity’s past pierced by the Thorns of Judgment. At the centre of the destruction lies a hidden society of Revenants called Vein. This final stronghold is where the remaining few fight to survive, blessed with Gifts of power in exchange for their memories and a thirst for blood. Give into the bloodlust fully and risk becoming one of the Lost, fiendish ghouls devoid of any remaining humanity.”

The “grueling action RPG” will see players using Blood Veils obtained from enemies to upgrade their own range of abilities. It sounds a lot like Dark Souls, and we certainly wouldn’t mind a new spin on the beloved formula.

Code Vein will see players taking on the role of Revenants. These futuristic soldiers are tasked with infiltrating the vein in search of lost memories that may hold the key to escaping their demented reality.

A particular emphasis has been placed on Code Vein’s difficulty in this announcement. Fiendish enemies and uncompromising environments promise to challenge us in plenty of cool ways.

You can find some of the first look screenshots below or over on the official site.

Does Code Vein look like something you'd want to play? Let us know in the comments.